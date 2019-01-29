English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Starbucks CEO Aims to Run Against Trump in 2020 Presidential Elections
Howard Schultz grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in New York City but made his fortune when he moved to the northwestern state of Washington in the 1980s and built Starbucks into a global coffee shop behemoth.
File photo of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a TV interview that he is looking into running against Donald Trump in 2020 as an independent presidential candidate.
"I am seriously thinking of running for president," Schultz told the CBS news show "60 Minutes" late Sunday.
The self-described "lifelong Democrat" said he "will run as a centrist independent outside of the two-party system."
According to Schultz, 65, "We're living at a most fragile time." Not only is Trump "not qualified to be the president," but Republicans and Democrats "are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."
Schultz grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in New York City but made his fortune when he moved to the northwestern state of Washington in the 1980s and built Starbucks into a global coffee shop behemoth.
Schultz blamed both parties for the country's $21.5 trillion debt, which he portrayed as "a reckless example" of the "failure of their constitutional responsibility." Schultz dismissed fears that his bid could split the opposition vote and result in a second term for Trump.
"I want to see the American people win. I want to see America win," Schultz told CBS.
At least one Democratic presidential hopeful, Texan Julian Castro, told CNN that if Schultz runs "it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting reelected." According to Castro, Schultz decision to run would not be in the best interest of the country. While third-party candidates in US politics often face insurmountable odds, they have played the role of spoilers.
In 1992 conservative billionaire Ross Perot syphoned enough votes away from George H.W. Bush to hand the presidency to Democrat Bill Clinton.
And Democrats blame consumer advocate Ralph Nader for taking votes away from Democrat Al Gore in the 2000 election, allowing Republican George W. Bush to become president. Nader rejects the accusation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I am seriously thinking of running for president," Schultz told the CBS news show "60 Minutes" late Sunday.
The self-described "lifelong Democrat" said he "will run as a centrist independent outside of the two-party system."
According to Schultz, 65, "We're living at a most fragile time." Not only is Trump "not qualified to be the president," but Republicans and Democrats "are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."
Schultz grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in New York City but made his fortune when he moved to the northwestern state of Washington in the 1980s and built Starbucks into a global coffee shop behemoth.
Schultz blamed both parties for the country's $21.5 trillion debt, which he portrayed as "a reckless example" of the "failure of their constitutional responsibility." Schultz dismissed fears that his bid could split the opposition vote and result in a second term for Trump.
"I want to see the American people win. I want to see America win," Schultz told CBS.
At least one Democratic presidential hopeful, Texan Julian Castro, told CNN that if Schultz runs "it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting reelected." According to Castro, Schultz decision to run would not be in the best interest of the country. While third-party candidates in US politics often face insurmountable odds, they have played the role of spoilers.
In 1992 conservative billionaire Ross Perot syphoned enough votes away from George H.W. Bush to hand the presidency to Democrat Bill Clinton.
And Democrats blame consumer advocate Ralph Nader for taking votes away from Democrat Al Gore in the 2000 election, allowing Republican George W. Bush to become president. Nader rejects the accusation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Will TRAI Recommend About Regulating OTT Services Including WhatsApp, Facebook and Skype?
- Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
- Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results