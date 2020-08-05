Ex-Wallaby Kearns leads Aussie bid for 2027 Rugby World Cup

SYDNEY Two-time World Cup winner Phil Kearns will lead the Australian bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan on Wednesday said Kearns would be executive director of the bid team. Kearns, a hooker and former captain, played 67 tests for Australia and won the World Cup titles in 1991 and ’99.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and staged it solo in 2003, when it lost the final to England in extra time.

The 20-nation Rugby World Cup in 2027 is scheduled for Sept. 10 to Oct. 23. Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup last year, the first time the tournament has been staged in Asia, and the next edition will be held in France in 2023.

Russia and Argentina had indicated they would bid for 2027, but Argentina pulled out of the bidding in April. World Rugby has said it plans to announce the successful bidders for both 2027 and 2031 World Cup tournaments in late 2021.

McLennan has recruited a high-profile advisory board to help with the bidding process, including International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and 1999 World Cup-winning Wallabies captain John Eales.

