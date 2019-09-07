Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Exchanging Waivers for Favours, Pak to Scrap Visa Fees of Over 2,000 Chinese Working on CPEC Projects

The CPEC, which connects China's Xinjiang province with the strategic Gwadar Port in Balochistan, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Exchanging Waivers for Favours, Pak to Scrap Visa Fees of Over 2,000 Chinese Working on CPEC Projects
Image for representation.
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan is planning to waive off Rs 40.2 million visa fees of over 2,000 Chinese nationals working on various development projects in the country under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a one-time dispensation.

The move comes after the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad requested the Pakistani government in principle to allow Chinese nationals change their visit visas into work visas free of charge as a one-time dispensation, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The embassy had informed the government that if the Chinese nationals went back to China to get their visas changed, the construction work on the CPEC would get delayed.

The CPEC, which connects China's Xinjiang province with the strategic Gwadar Port in Balochistan, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 3,000-km CPEC is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan with rail, road, pipelines and optical fiber cable networks.

The waiver of $2,57,000 is planned for the 2,511 Chinese nationals, the report said.

Sources told The Express Tribune that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead to table the matter in the upcoming Cabinet meeting for approval.

The Cabinet had considered a summary submitted by the Interior Division on May 16 and granted approval in principle as a one-time dispensation to the Chinese nationals.

According to the policy, visas issued by missions cannot be changed for any reason in Pakistan. Chinese nationals would get extension in their visas here instead of going back after the expiry of their visas and returning on work visas.

The processing fees for the work visa in Pakistan is $100.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram