Exclusive | After Pak Election Commission Verdict against Imran Khan, News18 Decodes What Happens Next

The chief election commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received 34 “prohibited foreign donations”. The election commission has issued a show cause notice to the party.

The PTI is now demanding that the foreign funding case against Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also be concluded swiftly.

Imran Khan’s party is challenging the election commission’s jurisdiction and will appeal against the ECP verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC) soon. The PTI will protest in front of the election commission office on August 4, seeking the CEC’s resignation.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has demanded Imran should resign as his party’s chairman as per Articles 62 and 63 of the country’s constitution. PML(N) lawyers are planning to go to the Supreme Court for his disqualification.

The ECP will now send a reference to the federal government, which will then move the country’s Supreme Court and file a reference against the PTI under Article 17 of the constitution.

The apex court will then hold a hearing with a full bench.

The PTI can also challenge the election commission’s order in the apex court.

In case the SC bans the party, all its bank accounts will be frozen, offices will be sealed, and all the members of parliament will lose their status as lawmakers.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here