Exclusive | ‘Bullet Would Have Hit Him in Stomach or Chest’: Pak Intel Slams Imran Khan’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claims

No conspiracy was hatched to kill Imran Khan and it is his party PTI that may have planned the attack on him with elections in mind, Intel sources in Pakistan have told CNN-News18.

Detailing how the former prime minister escaped almost unhurt, the sources said he wasn’t even hit by the four bullets. “Imran Khan was hit by only two bullets and one was a shrapnel injury. If he had been shot on the container where he was standing, the bullet would have hit him in the stomach or chest. There is no conspiracy here,” the sources said.

They added that the area from where Khan was travelling is known to have criminal elements and if there was a political conspiracy to attack the former PM, his own party could have been a part of it.

The sources said in case of an election, Khan would make a clean sweep but there were chances that he would be disqualified before that, with Thursday’s drama adding to the chaos.

Khan, who has been at the forefront of a politically charged march from Lahore to Islamabad, was attacked on Thursday when his container stopped near Wazirabad. As he was getting ready to address the crowd, there was a sudden burst of bullets, and Khan was hit in the leg. He was immediately wheeled into surgery and is now stable.

The cricketer-turned-politician had blamed three people for what he termed an attempt on his life — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, a top ISI name. His close aide Dr Salman Ahmed, while speaking to CNN-News18 a day before, also blamed the establishment for the attack and listed previous instances of possible sabotage to claim Khan’s life.

On his part, the former prime minister had said he knew about the plot to kill him a day before it happened, and claimed there were two shooters involved in his attack. “There was a burst from one side, and another coming from the front. There were two people,” Khan said when talking about the attack.

The PTI chief has locked horns with the government since his dramatic ouster in a no-confidence vote in April. He has also blamed the United States for engineering his fall.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Friday termed Khan’s allegations baseless after he threatened to release a video that would reveal that there were four people planning to murder him behind closed doors.

The ISI in a press release responded to the allegations and said ‘allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable.’

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity,” the ISI said.

“The government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever,” the ISI said.

