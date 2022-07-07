Exclusive | Buzz That Top Pak Generals Not on Same Page, Key Monthly Meet Not Held in 114 Days: Sources

Fissures may have developed in the Pakistan army, top sources indicated to News18 on Thursday. After the regime change in the country, the army too is witnessing some changes in the structure of the institution. And, surprisingly, it’s been three months and 20 days since General Qamar Javed Bajwa last summoned a monthly Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC). The previous meeting was held on March 15.

The matter has evoked speculation because the CCC is usually held on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, two Formation Commanders’ Conferences have been organised since April 2022 though this is customarily an annual event.

The CCC is the only forum where comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, internal and external security situations, as well as progress on borders and LoC management, happen regularly.

Some reports have suggested that the Pakistan army’s top generals are “not on the same page” and there are reports of split opinion among the top military leadership over the recent regime change and the current political and economic conditions of the country.

According to sources, more than 60%-70% of major generals are looking for new assignments, promotions, postings, and transfers.

The Promotion Board is due since April 2022, but General Bajwa has postponed the process due to the political crisis and change in government in the country, they added.

Sources have also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif & former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari have offered another extension in service to army chief General Bajwa.

The reason behind this is to seek support for the current allied government till the next general elections in August 2023.

General Bajwa’s extension of service is ending in November this year.

The appointment and announcement of the next army chief is a big challenge for the current government. It does not have an absolute majority in the house and only has an edge of two votes over the opposition.

And, sources say, in the near future President Arif Alvi may ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek a vote of confidence in the national assembly.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s economy is still in tatters due to a delay in IMF’s bailout package.

