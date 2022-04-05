Exclusive | Can Propose Caretaker PM Candidate by April 6: Pak President in Letter to Shehbaz Sharif

A letter written by Pakistan President Arif Alvi to opposition leader and prime ministerial aspirant Shehbaz Sharif amid the political pandemonium in the country has been accessed by CNN-News18.

In it, Alvi says that Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister to replace him. The former cricket captain’s move came after an attempt by a joint opposition to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from the PM post through a no-confidence vote.

As the President, says Alvi in the letter, he has to appoint a caretaker prime minister.

In case Shehbaz wants to propose a new name, he should do so by April 6, he says.

The letter also says that in case the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader doesn’t respond within that time, action will take place according to the constitution of the country.

Sources said it will be difficult for the opposition to act now after managing to remove Imran and with the matter being in court.

The opposition will meet on Tuesday and decide a new course of action on this, they added.

The no-confidence motion against Imran was dismissed by the deputy speaker in the national assembly on Sunday amid fears that the PTI leader would not have a majority. Subsequently, President Arif Alvi dissolved the house on the advice of Khan. The opposition then approached the apex court.

