A day after Pakistan announced economic plans for Afghanistan with an intention to control the Afghan economy, it has now reportedly also taken the country’s important data in the form of classified documents.

This development comes even as the Taliban cancelled its plans to inaugurate the newly-appointed interim government on September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the US. The interim government was announced on September 7.

According to sources, three C170 planes that came with humanitarian aid for Kabul on Thursday went back with bags full of documents.

A source working with former national security adviser told CNN-News18 that these were classified documents taken by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The documents are mainly NDS classified documents, hard disks and other digital records.

Top sources said the data will be deciphered by ISI for its own use, which could pose a major security threat. This will also make the Taliban government dependent on Pakistan, sources added.

Sources further said the data was live because the previous Afghanistan government did not anticipate a takeover such as the one unleashed by the Taliban. The military group, however, also did not have any control over these documents as employees in charge of the data had not returned to work, sources added.

The movement of documents was coordinated by Pakistan’s Afghanistan ambassador Mansoor Ahmed, sources said.

Pakistan’s quest to handhold the new Taliban regime is reflected in the country’s presence in the Afghan army as well as the intelligence.

The neighbouring countries have also decided to conduct bilateral trade in Pakistani rupees. Earlier, the Taliban bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was in US dollar, and the Afghan currency was powerful. Through this move, Pakistan’s currency will have a hold over Afghan traders and the business community.

A few days ago, ISI chief Hamid Faiz was also in Kabul as Pakistan was looking for a backdoor entry into the new Taliban regime. The aim was to get the Haqqanis in the running to revamp the Afghan army, which is in compete disarray after the Taliban takeover. The ISI is regarded as being a patron of the Haqqani network, which happens to be a UN-and US-designated terror group. Sirajuddin Haqqani, who headed the feared Haqqani network, has been appointed to the key post of interior minister.

