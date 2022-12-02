Exclusive | Discuss Election Date, Or We Will Dissolve Assemblies: Imran's Bouncer to Pak Govt

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to come “sit and talk and give a date for the general elections” while warning that otherwise “we will dissolve the assemblies”.

Imran Khan said his side offered to the government to sit together and decide the election date but they didn’t accept.

“Now we are left with the only option of dissolving assemblies and then this government will arrange elections in 60 per cent of Pakistan," said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Imran Khan also said that under his regime the economy was growing at 6%. Unless there is political stability, economic stability cannot come to the country, he added.

“There is no roadmap to do it, the default risk has reached 100% in Pakistan, the whole world is saying that we are going to default, all the provinces including Punjab, KP are not getting money from the federation, street crimes are increasing due to inflation," said Imran Khan.

Finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who had promised to fix everything, is now sitting quietly, he alleged.

“Political stability is not possible without elections. The government should give a date for the elections; otherwise, the assemblies will be dissolved," the former PM warned.

Punjab province chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has assured him of his willingness to dissolve the assemblies “whenever I want”, said Imran.

“Negotiations will not be held backdoor anymore but out in public in front of everyone. The government should sit down with us and talk about the date of a new general election," said the PTI chief.

