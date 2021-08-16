EXCLUSIVE | Don't Know Whether We Will be Alive or Not, Says Former Afghan Minister from Kabul Airport

A former minister in the Ashraf Ghani government in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 expressed helplessness at the turn of events and said she was unsure whether she’ll be alive in the near future.

“The situation is worst. We don’t know whether we will be alive or not. There are a lot of people at the airport. The airport is damaged. The Taliban is firing and arresting people because of which some people are injured and some have died. The Americans are also firing," she said in the middle of jostling Afghan and Taliban men at the airport, waiting for her flight to India.

Her husband and son have Indian passports while she was yet to get a visa.

“No one is safe right now. There are a lot of diplomats at the airport. The Taliban came and took all Afghans out. They are only letting Indians stay at the airport," she added.

Taliban on Sunday took over Kabul, followed by the exit of President Ashraf Ghani. India has expedited the evacuation process for its diplomats and citizens and aims to complete the ferry back in the next 48 hours.

After Police and other government forces gave up their posts in Kabul on Sunday, Taliban fighters took over checkpoints across the city and entered the presidential palace.

Militants with rifles slung over their shoulders were also seen walking Monday through the streets of the Green Zone, the formerly heavily fortified district that houses most embassies and international organisations.

The Taliban sought to reassure the international community that Afghans should not fear them, and they will not take revenge against those who supported the US-backed alliance.

In a message posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar called on his fighters to remain disciplined after taking control of the city. “Now it’s time to test and prove, now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here