EXCLUSIVE | Haqqanis 'Marginalising' Taliban in Afghanistan Govt, Resist Inclusivity in Leadership

There is a clear division between the Taliban and the Haqqani network, due to a political military divide created by Pakistan, top sources told CNN-News18.

The Haqqanis, governed by ISI have managed to grab major roles for themselves in Afghanistan‘s new caretaker government. However, serious differences between the Taliban and Haqqanis still exist, also because of Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has not been seen recently and has ‘almost’ been replaced, the sources said.

Reports state that Akhundzada is either in the custody of Pakistan in Karachi, or has been killed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s ‘Doha team’ has been absolutely marginalised within the government because of Pakistan, the sources said, adding that the Haqqanis do not want an inclusive government in the form of new additions from the previous Afghanistan government like Hamid Karzai or Abdullah Abdullah.

On the other hand, the Haqqanis maintain that the current government is an inclusive one and that section of society has been given a part in it, the sources said.

The moderate and elder Taliban groups don’t want street-fighting now and are upset with Haqqanis for unnecessarily raiding former government employees and army personnel.

Mullah Baradar and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who have represented the Taliban internationally, are almost marginalised within the government, the sources said, adding that Stanikzai, even after his appointment as a Deputy Minister, has not reached Kabul till now.

Meanwhile, another challenge the Taliban is facing is from the the ISIS. ISIS, not convinced with the style of Taliban rule, have a feeling that the Taliban is compromised, the sources said, adding that it is possible that in the days to come more attacks will take place in Afghanistan with the support of the Haqqanis.

