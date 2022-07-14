Exclusive | How Islamic State-Khorasan Province Is Spreading Propaganda against Hinduism And PM Modi

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) terror group has Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of the latest edition of its mouthpiece, News18 has learnt.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State mainly operates in Afghanistan. “Khorasan” refers to a historical region covering parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Top intelligence sources said that the ISKP had also asked its cadres to attack Hindu-centric parties.

The cover of the magazine, Voice of Khorasan, also says that India is “between pain and hope”.

The publication is mainly Khorasan-centric but has suddenly started covering topics connected to India as well, said the sources.

Last week, the Voice of Khorasan came out with its 9th issue.

The magazine does not take any names but, said sources, the content is mainly propaganda and it feels its readership in India is growing.

It has also covered the topic of Hinduism.

