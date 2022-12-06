Exclusive | Imran on Sticky Wicket with Pak Poll Panel Beginning Process to Remove Him as PTI Chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started proceedings to strip former prime minister Imran Khan of the chairmanship of his party PTI following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Sources said the poll panel has set a hearing for December 13 to remove him as the party chief and issued him a notice for this.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar said the party will write to chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to inquire about the reason for sending the notice.

Umar said they would challenge the legitimacy of the notice, adding that the ECP had no authority to remove Imran Khan as party chairman.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is also set to hear PTI’s appeal against ECP’s verdict in the Toshakhana case on December 8 after it accepted Imran’s application for an early hearing.

On October 21, the poll panel disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The election commission’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

