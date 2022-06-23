Exclusive | India Reopens Embassy in Kabul: Top Govt Sources to News18

India has reopened its embassy in Kabul, CNN-News18 has learnt in exclusive information shared by top government sources.

The momentous move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties after India had to take a step back following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official have reached Kabul, said the sources.

The embassy will start functioning soon and a junior director-level official will be incharge of the mission, they added.

The teams reached Afghanistan’s capital on Thursday by an air force plane.

They will begin with establishing cooperation with the Taliban government and later the visa process will also start, the sources said.

In a global exclusive interview with News18 this month, Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob had invited India to reopen the embassy

“We request that they should come and open their embassy and send an ambassador here and agree to have our ambassador in India so that diplomatic relations could begin, which will also set the ground for defence and other relations,” he said. “We assure that India, similar to other countries, can come here and open their embassies for which the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can and will safeguard and provide security to them.”

