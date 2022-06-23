CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#AIADMK#Coronavirus
Home » News » World » Exclusive | India Reopens Embassy in Kabul: Top Govt Sources to News18
1-MIN READ

Exclusive | India Reopens Embassy in Kabul: Top Govt Sources to News18

The move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties between India and Afghanistan. Pic/News18

The move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties between India and Afghanistan. Pic/News18

Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official reached Afghanistan's capital by an air force plane on Thursday

Manoj Gupta

India has reopened its embassy in Kabul, CNN-News18 has learnt in exclusive information shared by top government sources.

The momentous move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties after India had to take a step back following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official have reached Kabul, said the sources.

Afghan officials to receive Indian diplomatic team reaching Kabul. Pic/News18
India had to take a step back following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. Pic/News18

The embassy will start functioning soon and a junior director-level official will be incharge of the mission, they added.

The teams reached Afghanistan’s capital on Thursday by an air force plane.

They will begin with establishing cooperation with the Taliban government and later the visa process will also start, the sources said.

In a global exclusive interview with News18 this month, Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob had invited India to reopen the embassy

“We request that they should come and open their embassy and send an ambassador here and agree to have our ambassador in India so that diplomatic relations could begin, which will also set the ground for defence and other relations,” he said. “We assure that India, similar to other countries, can come here and open their embassies for which the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can and will safeguard and provide security to them.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Manoj Gupta

Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

Tags
first published:June 23, 2022, 21:27 IST