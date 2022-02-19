EXCLUSIVE | India Sends Fresh Batch of Clothes, Medicines to Afghanistan, Taliban Say 'Thank You'

India on Saturday sent a fresh batch of clothes and medicines to Afghanistan, following which the ruling Taliban regime thanked the central government for sending on the humanitarian aid.

The military group thanked India for sending humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. Taliban sources said, “We are grateful for this support. We are looking forward to a more meaningful relationship between both the countries.”

Earlier, Taliban information minister Zabiullah Mujaahid had tweeted from his handle that India had promised more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Between February 10 and 12, India also delivered 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan. The country, taken over by the Taliban following the withdrawal of troops by the United States last year, is undergoing a crippling humanitarian crisis.

India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 29. The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

India has already supplied four shipments of medical assistance, consisting 5,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and essential life-saving medicines. These consignments were handed over to World Health Organization and Indira Gandhi hospital.

India has also supported the call of the international community that access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance. At the United Nations Security Council briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Meet on January 26, India reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, and disbursement of aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political belief. In particular, the assistance should reach the most vulnerable – women, children, and minorities – first.

India has also allocated Rs 200 crore towards aid to Afghanistan in its 2022 Budget. The allotment, includes an additional Rs 100 crore for Chabahar port.

