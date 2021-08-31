EXCLUSIVE | ISI Wants to Know Supply Chain of Arms, Ammo from India, All Afghan Soldiers Under Radar

In what could signal trouble, Militant organisation, ISI wants to know supply chain of arms and ammunition from India, said top sources.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, top National Directorate of Security (NDS) sources revealed that all NDS Afghan soldiers are under ISI and Taliban’s radar.

Sources also informed that Taliban amnesty is an eyewash. “They have recently killed senior officials. ISI also keeping an eye on these officials to know the channels they dealt in India. ISI also wants to know the supply chain from India of arms and ammunition," said sources.

Meanwhile, top officials who did not want t be named said, “Threat is not India or IMA specific. They just see officials trained in IMA with suspicion. India was supporting democracy In Afghanistan. We never had any vested interests there. But all NDS is under threat from ISI and Taliban and some are trying to be in touch with us. We will give visa as and when we decide to."

Once they had seized control of Afghanistan’s capital, the Taliban began searching Kabul’s streets for members of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the government’s intelligence agency.

Columns of Afghan soldiers in armored vehicles and pickup trucks sped through the desert to reach Iran.

Afghan soldiers who laid down their weapons and changed into civilian clothes were among those fleeing Kabul on Sunday, as the Taliban made their way into the city.

Accounts of the Taliban searching for people they believe worked with and fought alongside U.S. and NATO forces are beginning to trickle out.

The militants are threatening to arrest or punish family members if they cannot find the people they are seeking, according to former Afghan officials, a confidential report prepared for the United Nations and American veterans who have been contacted by desperate Afghans who served alongside them.

