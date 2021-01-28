Exclusive: Michel Says EU Should Consider Legal Means To Secure Promised Vaccines

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

BRUSSELS: The European Union should explore legal means to ensure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries are unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter.

“I support all efforts to resolve the matter with companies through dialogue and negotiation,” Michel, who represents the EU’s 27 member states, said in a Jan. 27 letter to four EU leaders.

“However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties.”

