Exclusive | Nawaz Sharif Set to Return Soon to Pakistan, PML-N to File Bail Plea: Sources to News18
1-MIN READ

Exclusive | Nawaz Sharif Set to Return Soon to Pakistan, PML-N to File Bail Plea: Sources to News18

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 17:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Shehbaz Sharif (R) has been in consultation with Nawaz Sharif (L) since he formed the government on several matters. (File pic: Reuters)

Shehbaz Sharif (R) has been in consultation with Nawaz Sharif (L) since he formed the government on several matters. (File pic: Reuters)

After Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ishaq Dar's homecoming following five years of self-exile, the procedure for Sharif's return has also been decided, said the sources

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return soon, top sources in the country’s government told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

After Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ishaq Dar’s homecoming following five years of self-exile, the procedure for Sharif’s return has also been decided, said the sources. Dar has taken oath as the finance minister.

The sources also said that the legal team of the PML-N has prepared for the former PM’s return. Before that, he will be given a security bond.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will appear for regular bail during the security bail period. After that, the court will decide whether to grant bail or send him to jail.

The PML-N chief last week moved the accountability court for relief in corruption cases against him.

Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been living in London since November 2019 when he was allowed to go there for medical treatment but never returned.

He served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan and appointed at least four Army chiefs.

About the Author

Manoj Gupta

Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18

first published:September 28, 2022, 17:08 IST
last updated:September 28, 2022, 17:13 IST