Exclusive | Nawaz Sharif Set to Return Soon to Pakistan, PML-N to File Bail Plea: Sources to News18

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return soon, top sources in the country’s government told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

After Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ishaq Dar’s homecoming following five years of self-exile, the procedure for Sharif’s return has also been decided, said the sources. Dar has taken oath as the finance minister.

The sources also said that the legal team of the PML-N has prepared for the former PM’s return. Before that, he will be given a security bond.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will appear for regular bail during the security bail period. After that, the court will decide whether to grant bail or send him to jail.

The PML-N chief last week moved the accountability court for relief in corruption cases against him.

Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been living in London since November 2019 when he was allowed to go there for medical treatment but never returned.

He served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan and appointed at least four Army chiefs.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here