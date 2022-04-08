Exclusive | News18 Accesses Letter from Pak Oppn on No-trust Vote against Deputy Speaker

Emboldened by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s verdict in its favour on the issue of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s opposition has pushed for a similar vote against the deputy speaker of the national assembly.

Pakistan’s top court on Thursday struck down deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to reject the no-trust motion against the PM. The vote will now take place on April 9.

CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed a letter written by opposition leaders to the secretary of the national assembly.

The authors say that they have no faith in the deputy speaker, who, according to them, was involved in violating democratic and parliamentary norms.

“He failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner," they allege.

According to the opposition leaders, on April 3, Qasim Suri used illegal means and violated all norms of parliament that were restored by the Supreme Court.

The opposition parties need 172 votes in the 342-member house to unseat Prime Minister Imran Khan and they have shown so far that they have adequate support.

