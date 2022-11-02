Exclusive | Pak Army Chief General Bajwa Is A Friend of Thieves, Doesn't Want Accountability: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an all-out attack on the country’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Calling Bajwa a “friend of thieves”, Khan said in a conversation with local media that the chief of army staff (CoAS) does not believe in accountability and the rule of law.

While levelling a series of charges against the army chief, the ousted Prime Minister said Bajwa thinks corruption is not bad.

“General Bajwa is friend of the corrupt mafia and doesn’t want accountability,” said Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman alleged that Bajwa does not believe in the accountability of corrupt politicians and mafia.

There were apparent differences between the two on the appointment of Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar as the chief minister of the country’s Punjab province, since Bajwa wanted the post to go to Aleem Khan.

And they also clashed over the corruption cases against the Sharifs and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan had admitted recently that he offered an extension in the tenure of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in March amid the opposition’s attempt to topple his government.

His remarks came after the ISI chief revealed at an unprecedented press conference that the army chief was given a “lucrative offer” for an indefinite extension in his tenure in March.

