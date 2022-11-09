Exclusive | Pak Army Chief’s Appointment Process to Begin in a Week, Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said the process to appoint the new army chief of the country will begin in a week’s time. Outgoing chief of the army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on November 29 and while there were reports that he will be given an extension, it was later confirmed by sources that he has not sought an extension.

With top military leaders divided, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif flew to London to consult with brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif about the current political situation. Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi also met Gen Bajwa on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan wrote to him saying he must “act now and stop the massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements” in the government.

Alvi and Gen Bajwa are said to have discussed the political situation and the way forward. The two also discussed the army chief’s extension or the appointment of the next COAS.

Asif, however, hit out at the PTI chief saying the loyalty of any armed forces officer appointed to the high post was to the institution and not individuals. He said Khan, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in a so-called assassination bid last week, was frustrated that he did not have a say in the appointment of the new COAS.

The minister added that the prime minister will make the appointment on merit. On governor’s rule in Punjab, he said it was more prudent to wait till November 29.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Sharif left for London on a private visit after completing his COP27 visit to Egypt. On the agenda for the PM’s meeting with brother Nawaz is Imran Khan’s assassination bid, top military (ISI) generals – especially Major General (DG-ISI) Faisal Naseer and its sector commander Brig Faheem, current political and economic situation in the country, and whether to hold early elections on Khan’s demand.

According to a top military source, the 253rd Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Tuesday witnessed a clear split in the opinion of top military generals over the country’s current political situation.

Some top generals, who are in the running for the new COAS, are unhappy with Gen Bajwa and his policies, as well as are all for holding him accountable for disrespecting the institution, a source told CNN-News18. Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad and Lt Gen Nauman are among candidates in the running to get the army’s highest and most coveted post.

In the last few weeks leading up to the assassination bid on him, Imran Khan had been relentless in his disparaging remarks against the military. Last week, a day before the attack on him, he even called Gen Bajwa a “friend of thieves who did not believe in accountability and the rule of law”. Making serious allegations, the ousted PM had said Gen Bajwa did not think of corruption as bad. “General Bajwa is a friend of the corrupt mafia and doesn’t want accountability,” he had said.

Gen Bajwa was appointed as COAS by former PM Nawaz Sharif in November 2016. On being asked about his retirement, he had said he will not be seeking an extension. “Pakistan Army is neutral and will not intervene in political matters of Pakistan. The army will serve Pakistan only in matters of national security. The prime minister will announce a new COAS soon,” he had said.

As the COAS, Gen Bajwa in October had emphasised the need for regional peace and developing a mechanism for resolving all bilateral issues peacefully among countries. In what was his last address at the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, the COAS had said the “world has changed, so should we as the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us”.

“We must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all our bilateral issues peacefully. Moreover, as opposed to fighting each other, we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease,” he had said without naming any country.

Gen Bajwa had also told officials in the US that his country was “ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees”.

