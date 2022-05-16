Exclusive | Pak Military And ISI Officials Talking Peace with TTP in Kabul; Haqqani Network The Mediator

A team of Pakistani military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials is in Kabul since Wednesday, trying to strike a deal with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), top sources told CNN-News18.

The globally proscribed Haqqani Network is mediating in these talks, they added.

The TTP is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist militant groups operating along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban.

According to sources, former ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed arrived at the Kabul Serena Hotel on Monday to participate in the talks.

Pakistan had arrested two commanders of the TTP and now Afghan Taliban wants the duo to be handed over, said the sources.

Muslim Khan and Mahmood Khan were arrested by the Pakistani military in 2009. The duo from Swat were sent into the custody of the Haqqani Network recently for safekeeping.

According to sources, the Waziristan faction of the TTP is not happy with the deal so far.

One section is also not ready, said the sources, because the deal may be seen as against the Baloch rebels fighting the Pakistani forces.

