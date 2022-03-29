EXCLUSIVE | Pak PM Imran Khan Orders PTI Members: 'Abstain from Voting on No-Trust Motion'

In a strategic move, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter, has directed all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

The letter states: “The resolution shall be voted upon in a period of seven days. All Members of the National Assembly should abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting…”

The letter stated that no member should make himself available at the date and time of voting and “only duly designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of the PTI”.

The letter barred the members from extending any help related to the no-trust motion to any parliamentary party or group.

It stated that violation of these directions would be treated as defection under article 63a.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Jadu, Tonna Going On’: Oppn Claims Pak PM Using ‘Witchcraft’ to Save Govt as More Lawmakers Quit

On March 8, around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country. Pakistan’s parliament took up the no-confidence motion on Monday.

According to the rules, the voting on the resolution should be held at least three to seven days after it has been laid before the National Assembly.

In the 342-member National Assembly, Khan’s PTI needs at least 172 members on its side to remain in the government. The Opposition has claimed it has the required 172 members to oust Khan.

Meanwhile, around a dozen dissident lawmakers of ruling PTI have come out in the open. A parliamentarian from PTI, Asim Nazir, defected to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday. Nazir was reportedly seen the day before with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, brother of deposed leader Nawaz Sharif, at Parliament House. Nazir had joined the PTI in 2018.

An independent member from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani also resigned from the ruling alliance and decided to vote for the Opposition.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will be held on April 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday. There will be a debate on the no-confidence motion on March 31, followed by voting on April 3, he said, adding that Khan would win.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.