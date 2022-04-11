Exclusive | Pak President Alvi Goes on Leave to Avoid Resigning And Shehbaz's Oath as PM: Sources

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has gone on a short leave to avoid the oath-taking of Shehbaz Sharif who has been elected the country’s new Prime Minister by lawmakers, top sources told CNN-News18.

The President on Monday complained of illness and doctors were called.

The sources told CNN-News18 that these were all parts of a deliberate ploy as ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Alvi to resign.

They added that he was resisting the move and his immediate solution was to go on leave.

Political upheaval in Pakistan over the past week culminated in the ouster of former PM Imran Khan through a no-trust vote on Sunday and the election of Shehbaz Sharif as his successor on Monday.

According to sources, Alvi’s move will not affect the swearing-in process because of constitutional provisions already present.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath of office to Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) resigned earlier following instructions from Imran Khan.

The President will also resign in the days to come, said the sources.

Alvi was appointed to the post in 2018 by a government led by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

