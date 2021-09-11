EXCLUSIVE | 'Pak Spoiled Our Reputation, ISI Chief Creating Problems': Taliban Commander's Viral Audio Indicates Rift with Islamabad

Amid the government formation in Afghanistan, a fresh audio has gone viral indicating a rift between the Taliban and Pakistan over the cabinet positions and ISI Chief’s interference in the matter. In an audio, that went viral on Facebook on Friday, a Taliban Commander could be heard talking to other Commanders alleging that Pakistan has spoiled their reputation internationally.

The rift between the Taliban and the Pakistan is considered to be on the recent cabinet formation in Afghanistan where the ISI chief proposed names from Haqqani and Quetta shura. The Taliban commander is heard saying that Faiz Hameed, the Punjabi General has created major problem for them.

The Taliban had earlier said that they would form a broad based government where they would include Tajik, Ujbek and minority Hazara in the new cabinet. They had plans to also include old politicians to claim international recognition.

However, Pakistan’s intelligence chief Lt General Faiz Hameed visited Kabul over the government formation. Sources said that the ISI chief came and forced them to make the cabinet members only of Haqqani and Quetta shura.

The audio also points to a firing incident because of Faiz Hameed in the Presidential Palace between the Taliban Commanders and ISI chief’s body guards.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was made the new interior minister. Haqqani, the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, is classified as a terrorist group by Washington. He is one of the FBI’s most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with Al Qaeda.

News18 earlier reported that the Doha team of Taliban leaders, which was aware of the compulsions imposed by the world community, wanted moderate faces to lead and few hardliner governors to manage other business.

It also wanted to include former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former CEO Abdullah Abdullah and another Anas Haqqani from the Haqqani group. But the situation changed when Hameed reached Kabul on Sunday after Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, informed HQ about the developments.

Hameed with the help of Haqqani and Yaqoub changed the game, according to sources. The Pakistan’s ISI chief picked only two from the Doha team for the prominent roles under Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, and held separate meetings with all stakeholders.

News18 has already reported how Pakistan had failed Taliban multiple times in the past. The viral audio was later deleted from Facebook.

