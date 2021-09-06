EXCLUSIVE | Pakistan's ISI Wants its 'Own Person' as Afghan Govt Head, Army of its Choice

What seems like a pre-conditioned deal, Pakistan ISI wants its representative to become the head of Afghanistan government. “Pakistan ISI is working overtime to bring its own person as Afghanistan government head. No one is talking about government in Kabul right now. Some leadership for Kabul is also likely," said sources to CNN-News18.

Pakistan’s inter-services intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, flew into Kabul on Saturday to meet the senior leadership of Taliban, which was close to forming a government in the war-ravaged country.

Pakistan also wants a strong army extension in Afghanistan and wants to reestablish the Afghan army. “This visit of Pak ISI chief was aimed at this only," added sources aware of the development.

Officials, who did not want to be named, informed that Pakistan’s pre-condition of help to Taliban was to have an army of its choice.

“Army of Pakistan’s choice is possible only with Haqqani . In Kabul ISI chief met Karzai, Abdullah Abdulla and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. Pakistan also wants that Taliban should accept Karzai and Abdullah in the government so that some legitimacy will be shown to the world," said sources.

Hamid Karzai is the former President of Afghanistan, while Abdullah Abdullah is the former chief executive officer of the country. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is Afghanistan’s former Prime Minister.

Sources said the purpose of ISI Chief’s visit was broadly categorised into three reasons, to have the Afghan army under Pakistan, meeting with Karzai and Abdullah to include them in government so that legitimacy is shown and to sort out differences between Haqqani and Taliban.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the aim of Faiz’s Kabul visit was to get the Haqqanis in the running to revamp the Afghan army which is in compete disarray after Taliban’s takeover.

Pakistan’s ISI is regarded as being a patron of the Haqqani Network — which happens to be a UN-and US-designated terror group, along with its nexus to the Al Qaeda.

The sources said the purpose of his visit is to solve major differences between Mullah Yaqub of Quetta Shura and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the Haqqani Network.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here