Exclusive | Pakistan Mulls Vice Chief of Army Staff Post to Avoid Conflict in Top Military Brass

Amid hectic parleys over its next army chief, Pakistan is planning to appoint General Asim Munir as the Vice Chief of Army Staff in a proposal to keep all stakeholders happy and ensure stability in a country rocked by political and economic crisis.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday put to rest all speculations of yet another extension for incumbent chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as its official media wing confirmed that he had kicked off farewell visits ahead of his retirement on November 29. The military’s media wing in a statement said that COAS Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS General Bajwa advised troops to keep serving the nation, no matter what the circumstances.

According to a top military source, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza is retiring on November 27, while Bajwa is set to retire on November 29.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came to London and met Nawaz Sharif to discuss and seek guidance on the appointment of the new Army Chief and major decisions regarding general elections, including the PTI protests.

Amid the major deliberations was a discussion on two possibilities regarding General Asim Munir: Either he could be made CJCSC or if the PM had decided to make him COAS, he could be appointed Vice COAS before the retirement date.

If the above proposal is accepted, General Asim Munir will likely be appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff and General Bajwa may get an extension of six months to deal with the current volatile situation in the country.

In the second scenario, there will be no need for COAS General Qamar Bajwa to leave the office before retirement date. When the army chief retires on the 29th, General Asim Munir will automatically take over from him.

The government is considering creating the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff as such a move would keep all stakeholders happy and end the current turmoil in the country.

This will, however, not happen for the first time in Pakistan. In 1991, during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, General Shamim Alam was appointed CJCSC in July and General Asif Nawaz Janjua was also designated as next chief of army staff in July but they both ranked in November as Army Chief.

In Benazir’s government, Admiral Mansurul Haq was designated Naval Chief months before his actual appointment.

The current seniority list of Army Generals right now is:

1. Lt. Gen. Asim Munir

2. Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad

3. Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas

4. Lt. Gen. Nouman

5. Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed

