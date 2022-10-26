Exclusive | Pakistani Hindus Attacked, Stopped from Celebrating Diwali

Hindus were targeted for celebrating Diwali in Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, CNN-News18 has learnt.

On Monday night, unknown miscreants opened fire on a Hindu community gathering in the area engaged in festivities.

No casualties were reported but the attack has created chaos and insecurity in the Hindu community of the area, said sources.

The police have not registered an FIR yet against the miscreants (Muslim mullahs) over the firing incident, they added.

The Hindu community has raised the issue with local Muslim politicians and authorities but has not received a positive response regarding security and safety, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Sindhi Hindus have been seen saying they would leave the country.

According to media reports, more than 10 Hindu girls were abducted and converted while six temples came under attack in Pakistan this year.

“We are not allowed to celebrate our religious festival Diwali in Pakistan. What do Muslim mullahs want from us (Hindus)? Give us the right to live in Pakistan or arrange our visas for India. We are ready to move to India if you (Pakistan) are not treating us equally. Our religion Hinduism is not a crime. If we can’t celebrate our religious festivals in Pakistan, then what’s the reason to live in this country? We are requesting authorities to treat us as human,” a local Hindu resident said.

The official number of Hindus residing in Pakistan is about 4.5 million, or about 15% of the population, according to the 2017 census.

Festivals like Holi and Diwali were official holidays after the country gained independence but were later made optional holidays in the Pakistan Gazette.

