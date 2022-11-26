Exclusive | ‘Pakistanis Won’t Accept Decisions by Few Powerful Men’: Imran Khan ‘Warns’ Establishment

Pakistan requires a strong, professional army that remains outside the realm of politics, former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed as the country gets a new army chief in Lt Gen Asim Munir.

Sources close to Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief has repeatedly asked for army chiefs to be chosen based on meritocracy, professionalism and competence.

While he has expressed his willingness to work constructively and proactively with Munir, sources said Khan believes that Pakistanis want the right to choose their leaders.

In an apparent warning to the establishment, Khan has made it clear that Pakistanis will no longer accept decisions “made by a few powerful men sitting behind closed doors”.

Pushing for a civil-military relationship that strengthens democracy, Khan has said that the most popular political party, PTI, and the establishment have to work together.

Munir is the former director-general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was set to retire on November 27 but with this appointment, the retirement will be postponed, and he will get a three-year tenure as COAS.

During Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, Munir was removed from the post of DG ISI within eight months of his appointment, and replaced with Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in 2019.

The final decision of appointing the army chief is taken by the Pakistani president, the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces.

Current COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, 61, is slated to retire next week after a three-year extension.

Addressing the Youm e Shuhada Pakistan (Martyrs’ Day) for the last time as the country’s army chief, Gen Bajwa targeted former Imran Khan by saying, “A state of distress was created by creating a fake and false narrative. It is a big sin if there is a foreign conspiracy and the army remains silent. The army has decided not to interfere in political matters. Pakistan army’s interference in politics is unconstitutional.”

