Exclusive | Pakistan's Recent Statements Against Afghanistan Regrettable: Taliban Spokesperson

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has issued a message for the first time in Urdu, regretting Pakistan’s recent remarks on terrorist activities coming from Afghanistan.

In his statement, Zabihullah said, “The Islamic Emirate wants better relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, as good neighbours and believes in all the resources and means that can bring us to this goal.”

In recent days, Pakistani authorities are making statements against Afghanistan which are regrettable, he said.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used against Pakistan or any other country. We are very serious about this goal; it is also the responsibility of the Pakistani side to try to control the situation. It is advised to avoid expressing baseless and provocative ideas. Because such things and the atmosphere of mistrust are not in the interest of any party,” said the spokesperson.

Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah recently said that his country could carry out cross-border military action against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has allegedly been using its hideouts in Afghanistan as a springboard for its attacks.

“Just as the Islamic Emirate values peace and stability within its own country, it wants peace and stability for the entire region and will continue its efforts in this regard,” Zabihullah said.

Since the Afghan Taliban takeover, more than 400 attacks have been recorded in Pakistan. The attacks were carried out despite the fact that the TTP announced a ceasefire in June that lasted till November 28.

Read all the Latest News here