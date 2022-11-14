Exclusive | Shooting of 2 Pak Soldiers by Unidentified Gunman Triggered Clashes at Border with Afghanistan

An unidentified assailant shot two Pakistani soldiers with a pistol at close range at the Spin Boldak gate of the Durand Line in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, CNN-News18 has learnt.

An exchange of fire between border guards of the two countries started after this. The border crossing of Spin Boldak-Chaman remains closed since then.

Sources told CNN-News18 that after this attack, Taliban and Pakistani border guards have clashed twice.

According to the sources, during this conflict, eight Pakistani soldiers and three Taliban fighters were killed.

The Taliban are also tearing down a fence that was erected by the Pakistan army at the border with Afghanistan.

The Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing is about 100 km southeast of Kandahar city in Afghanistan, and about 100 km northwest of Quetta in Pakistan.

Officials have not said so far when the border crossing would reopen.

Read all the Latest News here