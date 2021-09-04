EXCLUSIVE | Taliban Reject 'Broad Based' Govt Pressure; Withdraw Security of Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

The Taliban, ahead of their announcement of the new government in Afghanistan, are rejecting broad-based pressure being exerted by concerned groups and will not award a place to ex-president Hamid Karzai and political leader Abdullah Abdullah in the government, sources told CNN-News18. LIVE UPDATES: 17 Killed in Taliban’s ‘Celebratory’ Firing

The Taliban have said that no pressure will work on the group and that the security of Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Fazal Hadi Muslimyar will be withdrawn, sources said, adding that the leaders’ lives are now in danger.

Karzai has shifted to Abdullah Abdullah’s house amid the threat to his life, the sources said.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that the Taliban’s delay in announcement of the new government in Afghanistan may extend till mid-next week.

The Taliban have finalised their new government in Afghanistan nearly a fortnight after their violent takeover of Afghanistan - a ‘Shura’ or Religious Council will control and run the executive powers of the nation, top Taliban sources had said.

This ‘Shura’ will comprise of Taliban elders and other ethnic groups, and women will not be a part of this Council, the sources said.

The executives of this Council will lead the government and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to head the political office, the Taliban sources said, adding that 80 per cent of this government will be from the Doha Taliban team.

Flurry of Diplomacy

Away from the valley, the international community was coming to terms with having to deal with the new Taliban regime with a flurry of diplomacy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due on Sunday in Qatar, a key player in the Afghan saga and the location of the Taliban’s political office, though he is not expected to meet with the militants.

He will then travel to Germany, to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Pakistan’s intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was in Kabul, meanwhile. Hameed was reportedly in the city to be briefed by his country’s ambassador but is also likely to meet top Taliban officials with whom Islamabad has historically had very close relations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also set to convene a high-level meeting on Afghanistan in Geneva on September 13, to focus on humanitarian assistance for the country.

The United Nations has already restarted humanitarian flights to parts of Afghanistan, while the country’s flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed domestic flights on Friday and the United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying “urgent medical and food aid".

Western Union and Moneygram, meanwhile, said they were restarting cash transfers, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive.

China has already confirmed it will keep its embassy in Kabul open.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict — first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

That regime was notorious for its brutal interpretation of Islamic law, and its treatment of women, who were forced inside and denied access to school and work.

This time around, the Taliban have made repeated declarations that they will not carry out revenge attacks on opponents, and women will have access to education and some employment.

They have promised a more “inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

In Kabul, dozens of women protested for a second day Saturday to demand the right to work and inclusion in the government.

Social media clips showed Taliban fighters and officials attempting to disperse the protesters and stopping people from filming with mobile phones.

With inputs from AFP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here