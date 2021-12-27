Exclusive | SFJ Terrorist Linked to Ludhiana Blast Held in Germany, Planned More Attacks in Punjab: Sources

Top Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) operative Jaswinder Singh Multani, who’s allegedly linked to the Ludhiana court blast case, has been arrested by German police, sources told CNN-News18. He was purportedly planning to carry out another blast and other terrorist activities in poll-bound Punjab. Multani is a pro-Khalistan terrorist and was residing in Erfurt, Germany. He is closely associated with SFJ, which promotes separatist activities.

The blast at the Ludhiana court on Thursday killed one person​ and injured at least five others. The initial probe indicates that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits through local gangsters, sources had earlier told CNN-News18. The attackers wanted to plant the bomb on the ground floor to cause maximum damage to the building and kill as many people as possible, they added. The explosive apparently went off while it was being fixed.

Founded in 2007, Sikhs for Justice is a primarily US-based organisation that has been demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “Khalistan". The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

Multani recently came to notice in arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades, etc, into Punjab from across the border with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers.

According to recent inputs, he was planning to send explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to carry out terrorist activities.

He is closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjer, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others, say sources.

British police last month carried out raids on the Hounslow office of SFJ. They took away electronic devices and documents from the site related to the so-called ‘Punjab referendum’ organised by the outfit recently that turned out to be a farce with very few people participating.

The National Investigation Agency in November requested the Canadian government to declare Sikhs for Justice a terrorist entity in the country.

Punjab police had in September busted an SFJ module and arrested three of its members after recovering lakhs of pamphlets promoting ‘Referendum 2020’ activities during a raid at village Rampur in Khanna.

