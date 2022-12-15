Cross-border clashes have erupted between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters and Pakistani troops once again, sources told CNN-News18. Usage of mortars and machine guns from the TTP side has been confirmed, they added.

Many civilians, including children, were reported injured at the Chaman border crossing area after Taliban fighters attacked.

The incident occurred at a time when the commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) was visiting the Pakistani military headquarters. He met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir.

Chaman border areas are being evacuated by the local administration, said sources, adding that several locations on the Pakistani side have been hit by mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban so far.

The TTP and Afghan Taliban are both attacking Pakistani troops, they said.

Emergency was declared in Chaman hospital by district headquarters (DHQ) officials after an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces at the Chaman border.

15 people are reported wounded in the second attack in a month at a cross-border area. At the start of this month, Taliban shelling killed 7 Pakistani citizens.

A district administration official said that rockets and mortar shells are being fired from both sides while cannons are also being used.

According to local sources, the series of clashes has spread and the forces of the two countries are targeting each other’s checkposts near the border, but many civilians have been injured.

A senior official said that the Pakistani forces wanted to repair the fence when the Afghan Taliban posted on the border opened fire and the Pakistani forces also retaliated.

