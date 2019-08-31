Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Exit or Sortie? Air Canada Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Fine for Violating Couple’s 'Language Rights'

The French-speaking couple said that some signs on their Air Canada domestic flight, such as "exit”, were only in English or with French text that was much smaller, suggesting an imbalance in importance between the two languages.

Associated Press

Updated:August 31, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Exit or Sortie? Air Canada Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Fine for Violating Couple’s 'Language Rights'
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...

Montreal: A judge has ordered Air Canada to pay a six-figure fine to a French-speaking couple who claim the airline "violated their linguistic rights," breaching the country's bilingualism laws.

The federal court in Ottawa found in favor of Michel and Lynda Thibodeau, an Ontario couple who filed 22 complaints in 2016, with 14 still outstanding.

In a judgment entered Tuesday, Judge Martine St-Louis granted them CAD 21,000 ($15,800) — CAD 1,500 per complaint — and ordered the airline to send the couple a formal letter of apology.

"Air Canada has not upheld its linguistic obligations," said the judge, pointing out that the Canadian constitution requires equal weight be given to English and French — the country's two official languages — in certain situations.

The Thibodeaus said that some signs on their domestic flight, such as "exit", were only in English or with French text that was much smaller, suggesting an imbalance in importance between the two languages.

They also noted that instructions printed on the seat-belt buckles only said "lift" in English.

The couple were particularly upset by the boarding announcement for the Montreal-bound flight. The English version of the speech lasted 15 seconds and, according to them, was much more thorough than the five-second French announcement.

In an interview with the CBC, Michel Thibodeau said he was satisfied with the outcome and hoped the instructions on Air Canada flights would start appearing in both languages "within a few months." Air Canada told the court it hoped to develop within six months a "work plan" for replacing the signs.

This is not the first time the Thibodeaus have raised this issue. In 2014, they were dismissed by the Supreme Court after demanding compensation for an alleged violation of their linguistic rights on an international flight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram