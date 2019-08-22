Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Expect India to Adopt Just Policy Towards Noble People of Kashmir, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Iran, blamed the United Kingdom for the 'disputes between India & Pakistan', saying: 'The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir.'

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Expect India to Adopt Just Policy Towards Noble People of Kashmir, Says Iran's Supreme Leader
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AP)
New Delhi: Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Iran, has expressed concern over the situation of Muslims in Kashmir, which has been on the edge since the Narendra Modi government repealed Article 370, which granted special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Taking to Twitter, Khamenei said: “We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in #Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region.”

He also blamed the United Kingdom for the “disputes between India &Pakistan”, saying: “The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir.”

The leader’s comments came after Pakistan said it would approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over India’s decision. Pakistan had also knocked on the doors of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but in vain as the international community stressed on the two countries resolving the issue bilaterally.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate what he called the "explosive" situation in Kashmir. Speaking on Tuesday, a day after phone calls with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said religion was one of the main reasons for uneasy ties between India and Pakistan.

