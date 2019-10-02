English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Explain it to Developing Countries': Vladimir Putin Dismisses Greta Thunberg's UN Speech on Climate Change
He said it was deplorable that Thunberg was being used by some groups - which he did not name - to achieve their own goals.
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg walks past media members before joining a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday. (Reuters)
Almaty: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed environmental activist Greta Thunberg as a kind but poorly informed teenager manipulated into making unrealistic demands in her United Nations speech last month.
"Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden," Putin told an energy conference, adding it was deplorable that Thunberg was being used by some groups - which he did not name - to achieve their own goals.
