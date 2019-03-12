English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Explained: The World Wide Web Has Turned 30 and Not the Internet
Most people tend to treat the Internet and the Web as synonymous. They, in fact while being related, are not.
Most people tend to treat the Internet and the Web as synonymous. They, in fact while being related, are not. Internet refers to the vast networking infrastructure that connects millions of computers across the world and the World Wide Web is the worldwide collection of text pages, digital photographs, music files, videos, and animations, which users can access over the Internet.
The Web uses the HTTP protocol to transmit data and is only a part of the Internet. The Internet includes a lot that is not necessarily the Web.
The Internet pre-dates the World Wide Web by decades and March 25, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the proposal by British engineer and computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee for what would finally become the World Wide Web.
