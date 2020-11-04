EXPLAINER: Looking At Election Day Misinformation

WASHINGTON: One key concern about Election Day 2020 in the United States: misinformation, disinformation, and how they could affect the way Americans vote. Here’s a look at what’s been seen so far Tuesday, direct from Karen Mahabir, fact check and misinformation editor for The Associated Press.

ON WHAT HER TEAM HAS SEEN SO FAR:

Weve seen a lot of small things. Theres been a lot of what we expected regular problems at polling stations that are blown up into something more than they are, which we totally thought would happen. We’ve seen a lot of attention on Pennsylvania,” a swing state that many believe will be pivotal in the decision.

ON WHAT SHE EXPECTS IN COMING HOURS AS POLLS CLOSE:

What were going to see is what we see a lot on a day-to-day basis old material, old posts, old videos being passed off as new.

ON WHAT HER TEAM IS WATCHING ESPECIALLY CLOSELY:

I think a lot of this stuff is magnified today. So we need to check ourselves and make sure our judgment is spot-on and that were not amplifying anything.

ON WHAT HAPPENS IF WORD OF A WINNER IS DELAYED:

My concern is that if we dont have a winner, that leaves a space for people to step in with supposed answers. So Im concerned with what Wednesday might look like if the race isnt called.

