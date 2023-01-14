Flames up to 50 meters high were seen after a gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday. The blast took place in northern Lithuania, according to the country’s gas transmission operator Amber Grid.

“We are investigating the cause of the explosion," the Amber Grid spokesperson told the news agency Reuters.

In the videos of the explosion site posted on Twitter, fire can be seen raging in the area.

Police were preparing to evacuate a village near the site, Baltic news agency BNS reported.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, BNS added.

Discribing the incident, Pasvalys District Mayor Gintautas Gegužinskas told LRT Radio, “There were unexpected sounds, it seemed as if planes were flying somewhere low – a high-pressure gas pipeline exploded on the side of Valakėliai, on the Pasvalys-Šiauliai road, a couple of kilometres from Pasvalys. The flames are shooting up to a high altitude."

“There are no houses nearby. […]there is no immediate danger to property. Special services are working, traffic is temporarily suspended,” he added.

