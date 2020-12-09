News18 Logo

World»Explosion Damages Polish Store Near Amsterdam, Third in 2 Days
1-MIN READ

Explosion Damages Polish Store Near Amsterdam, Third in 2 Days

Representative image/Reuters

Representative image/Reuters

Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday.

An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days.

Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT).

Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.

Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.

All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.


