Explosion in Beirut's Port Leaves 43 Metres Deep Crater

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
The explosion killed more than 25 people, injured over 2,500 others and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.
The huge ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut's port that devastated much of the city left a crater 43 metres (141 feet) deep, a security official said Sunday.
"The explosion in the port left a crater 43 meters deep" Tuesday, the official told AFP, citing reports by French experts conducting an assessment of the disaster area.
