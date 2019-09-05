Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Explosion in Kabul's Diplomatic Enclave Rips Apart Cars, Shops; Taliban Claims Responsibility

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though Taliban and US officials have been making progress in negotiations aimed at securing a deal on a US troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

Reuters

Updated:September 5, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Explosion in Kabul's Diplomatic Enclave Rips Apart Cars, Shops; Taliban Claims Responsibility
Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Loading...

Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up on Thursday in the centre of Kabul, the Afghan capital, government officials said, with the blast rattling windows and doors in an area near embassies and government buildings.

The Taliban, who are in the midst of negotiating a pact with the United States, claimed responsibility.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack, by a checkpoint on a main road near the headquarters of Afghanistan's NATO force and the US embassy. "Ambulances and rescue teams are being rushed to the blast site," Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Video footage and photographs posted on social media showed several cars and small shops ripped apart and police cordoning off the road.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though Taliban and US officials have been making progress in negotiations aimed at securing a deal on a US troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

On Monday, a Taliban suicide truck bomber attacked a compound used by international organisations in Kabul, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 100.

The US top negotiator for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad said this week the two sides had drawn up a draft framework agreement under which US troops would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of the signing of the pact. There are some 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, deployed at various bases across the country.

Khalilzad is expected to meet Afghan and NATO officials to explain the draft agreement, which must still be approved by US President Donald Trump before it can be signed.

Khalilzad, a veteran Afghan-American diplomat, has shared details of the draft with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and sought his opinion before firming up an agreement that could bring an end to America’s longest military intervention overseas. But Ghani's government is seeking clarifications from the United States on the draft agreement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram