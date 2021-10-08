CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RBI#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur#AryanKhan
Home » News » World » Explosion in Mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz After Friday Prayer, Several Feared Dead: Taliban
1-MIN READ

Explosion in Mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz After Friday Prayer, Several Feared Dead: Taliban

Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Local residents said the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week.

A deadly blast struck a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, a senior Taliban official and witnesses said.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad district of Bandar, the capital of Kunduz province, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said.

Local media reported dozens of casualties.

Residents in Kunduz — the capital of a province of the same name — told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week.

RELATED NEWS

Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.

An employee of an international aid group was among the injured, a source said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 08, 2021, 16:03 IST