Bomb Explodes Near Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul City; None Injured | WATCH

A bomb explosion was on Wednesday reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities are said to be safe, said Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok.

There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion yet.

A bomb explosion reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe. Further details awaited: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum (Video Source: Indian World Forum) pic.twitter.com/icWM39lgtW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Last month, a Gurudwara was attacked by an Islamic State group in Kabul that killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others. It said the assault on “the Sikh and Hindu temple was in response to alleged insults made against the Prophet Muhammad, the central figure of the Islamic religion, by an Indian government official”. However, it did not name the official.

An Islamic State group affiliate, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. Following their takeover when they seized power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country last August, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

In March 2020, a lone IS gunman rampaged through a different Sikh temple in Kabul, killing 25 worshippers, including a child, and wounding eight others. As many as 80 worshippers were trapped inside the gurdwara as the gunman lobbed grenades and fired an automatic rifle into the crowd.

The Sikh Coalition has advocated for the resettlement of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus since the 2020 attack.

There were less than 700 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan at the time of the 2020 attack. Since then, dozens of families have left but many cannot financially afford to move and have remained in Afghanistan, mainly in Kabul, Jalalabad and Ghazni.

