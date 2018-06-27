English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Explosion Reported at Central Texas Hospital
According to witnesses the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville that was under construction.
According to witnesses the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville that was under construction.
Gatesville/US: Emergency crews are converging on a Central Texas hospital where a large explosion has been reported.
The incident was reported about 2:30 pm local time on Tuesday at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville, 58 kilometres west of Waco, Texas.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham told KWTX-TV of Waco that there were injuries, but she didn't have any totals or information on severity. She said she hadn't heard of any deaths.
Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.
A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.
Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.
Also Watch
The incident was reported about 2:30 pm local time on Tuesday at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville, 58 kilometres west of Waco, Texas.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham told KWTX-TV of Waco that there were injuries, but she didn't have any totals or information on severity. She said she hadn't heard of any deaths.
Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.
A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.
Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?