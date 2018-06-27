GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Explosion Reported at Central Texas Hospital

According to witnesses the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville that was under construction.

Associated Press

Updated:June 27, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Explosion Reported at Central Texas Hospital
According to witnesses the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville that was under construction.
Gatesville/US: Emergency crews are converging on a Central Texas hospital where a large explosion has been reported.

The incident was reported about 2:30 pm local time on Tuesday at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville, 58 kilometres west of Waco, Texas.

Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham told KWTX-TV of Waco that there were injuries, but she didn't have any totals or information on severity. She said she hadn't heard of any deaths.

Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You