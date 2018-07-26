Blast Heard Near United States Embassy in Beijing

just now. Large explosion just minutes ago at either the US or Indian embassy here in Beijing.https://t.co/1QAgZxBE7X — Xah Lee (@xah_lee) July 26, 2018

Eyewitnesses say online an explosion has taken place outside the US Embassy in Beijing.Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The US embassy complex is in Beijing’s Chaoyang District.According to Chinese media reports, a witness said police took away a woman spraying petrol on herself in a suspected attempt at self-immolation. Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.