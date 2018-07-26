GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Blast Heard Near United States Embassy in Beijing

China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.

Associated Press

Updated:July 26, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
Blast Heard Near United States Embassy in Beijing
Explosion took place outside the US Embassy in Beijing (TV grab)
Beijing: Eyewitnesses say online an explosion has taken place outside the US Embassy in Beijing.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The US embassy complex is in Beijing’s Chaoyang District.




According to Chinese media reports, a witness said police took away a woman spraying petrol on herself in a suspected attempt at self-immolation. Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.




China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.

