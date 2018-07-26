English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Blast Heard Near United States Embassy in Beijing
China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.
Explosion took place outside the US Embassy in Beijing (TV grab)
Loading...
Beijing: Eyewitnesses say online an explosion has taken place outside the US Embassy in Beijing.
Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The US embassy complex is in Beijing’s Chaoyang District.
According to Chinese media reports, a witness said police took away a woman spraying petrol on herself in a suspected attempt at self-immolation. Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.
China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.
Also Watch
Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The US embassy complex is in Beijing’s Chaoyang District.
just now. Large explosion just minutes ago at either the US or Indian embassy here in Beijing.https://t.co/1QAgZxBE7X— Xah Lee (@xah_lee) July 26, 2018
According to Chinese media reports, a witness said police took away a woman spraying petrol on herself in a suspected attempt at self-immolation. Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.
这是美国大使馆现场吗？ pic.twitter.com/dI8j9FVIcj— tbn (@tanboniu) July 26, 2018
China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fanney Khan Anil Talks About Aishwarya on 10 Ka Dum, Salman's Expression Goes Viral; Video
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- A 'Grand National Meet' is Happening in Bengaluru For 'Ultra-Rich' Looking to Get Married. Really.
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...