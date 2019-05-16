Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Explosion Tears Bank Building in Pakistan's Punjab, 20 Injured

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Explosion Tears Bank Building in Pakistan's Punjab, 20 Injured
Image for Representative purposes only.
Lahore, May 16 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a private bank on Thursday in Sadiqabad area of Pakistan's Punjab Province, according to a media report.

The bank building was completely damaged in the blast and the area has been cordoned off, Geo TV reported.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.

Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for assistance.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar asked authorities to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.
