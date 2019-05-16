Explosion Tears Bank Building in Pakistan's Punjab, 20 Injured

Lahore, May 16 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a private bank on Thursday in Sadiqabad area of Pakistan's Punjab Province, according to a media report.The bank building was completely damaged in the blast and the area has been cordoned off, Geo TV reported.Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for assistance.Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar asked authorities to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.