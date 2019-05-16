English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Explosion Tears Bank Building in Pakistan's Punjab, 20 Injured
Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.
Image for Representative purposes only.
Lahore, May 16 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a private bank on Thursday in Sadiqabad area of Pakistan's Punjab Province, according to a media report.
The bank building was completely damaged in the blast and the area has been cordoned off, Geo TV reported.
Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.
Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for assistance.
Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar asked authorities to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.
