Explosions Heard Inside US Base in Eastern Homs Near Iraqi Border: Syrian State TV

Syrian state television reported on Sunday that multiple explosions had been heard inside the U.S. base in the Al-Tanf region in eastern Homs, near the Iraqi border.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
An explosion was reportedly heard from the US base in Iraqi border. (Representational Image: Reuters)
Syrian state television reported on Sunday that multiple explosions had been heard inside the U.S. base in the Al-Tanf region in eastern Homs, near the Iraqi border.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.