Explosive Device Found Near George Soros' New York Home: Police
Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.
File photo of billionaire financier George Soros. (Reuters)
New York: An explosive device was found on Monday in a mailbox near the New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, a favorite target of right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, the New York Times reported, citing police.
Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.
“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” police said in a statement to the Times.
The employee put the package in a wooded area and called police. Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.
Soros was not home at the time, the Times reported.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
