Explosive Device Found Near George Soros' New York Home: Police

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.

Reuters

Updated:October 23, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
File photo of billionaire financier George Soros. (Reuters)
New York: An explosive device was found on Monday in a mailbox near the New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, a favorite target of right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, the New York Times reported, citing police.

“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” police said in a statement to the Times.

The employee put the package in a wooded area and called police. Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Soros was not home at the time, the Times reported.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
